Jenna Ortega Reveals 'Insane' Details About 'Beetlejuice 2'

Jenna Ortega has some updates about Beetlejuice 2, the upcoming sequel to Tim Burton's classic 1988 film Beetlejuice. This week, the Wednesday star opened up about her time on set with the original film's stars Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton.

"Visually, so exciting. Everything was practical," Ortega told Entertainment Tonight. "I think we're not using very much CGI or something like that at all." She also said that it was "some of the most fun I've ever had on a set."

The actress continued, "Everyone did an incredible job. I felt so lucky to be there, it was insane ... I can't wait for people to see."

In May 2023, it was confirmed that the Wednesday star would be playing the daughter of Ryder's character Lydia Deetz with Ryder reprising her role. Keaton is also set to return as the film's antagonist and titular character, Beetlejuice. According to People, Monica Bellucci,— who is currently dating Burton— Willem Dafoe, and Justin Theroux are all among the new cast members. The sequel's release date is currently set for September 6th, 2024.

Beetlejuice 2 will be Jenna Ortega's second time working with Tim Burton since the Netflix series Wednesday became a smash hit. "I remember Tim being really wonderful about things like that and calling me to his trailer in the mornings and saying, ‘What are you uncomfortable saying? What do you want to say?'" she said of working with him per Interview Magazine. "When you have supportive collaborators like Tim, it makes it a lot easier. There were a couple people like that on set who were my rocks, for sure."