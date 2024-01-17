Judge Threatens To Throw Trump Out Of Courtroom During E Jean Carroll Trial

The judge overseeing the civil defamation against former President Donald Trump threatened to kick him out of the courtroom. While E. Jean Carroll testified about how Trump's denials that he sexually assaulted her impacted her life and tarnished her reputation, Trump continued to speak loudly to his lawyers, accusing her of lying and claiming the trial was a "witch hunt."

Judge Lewis Kaplan appeared lenient at first, but after dismissing the jury for lunch, he admonished Trump and warned that he could be removed from the courtroom if he didn't keep quiet.

"Mr. Trump has the right to be present here. That right can be forfeited and it can be forfeited if he is disruptive, which what has been reported to me consists of. And if he disregards court orders, Mr. Trump, I hope I don't have to consider excluding you from the trial," Kaplan told Trump.

"I understand you're probably eager for me to do that," Kaplan added after Trump threw his arms up in the air.

"I would love it," Trump replied.

"I know you would," Kaplan said. "You just can't control yourself in this circumstance, apparently."

After the exchange, Trump and his lawyers exited the courtroom.