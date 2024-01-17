Lottery Tickets Worth $2.5 Million Sold At Local Stores In Arizona

In an exciting announcement, the Arizona Lottery revealed two significant triumphs emerging from Tuesday night's draw.

The spotlight shone on the winning $20 "Cash Explosion" scratch-off tickets, both striking gold. One of these fortunate tickets found its way to the Wintersburg General Store in Tonopah, while the other secured victory at a Fry's grocery store near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. The estimated value of each of these winning tickets stands at an impressive $2.5 million before tax considerations.

This great news follows a series of noteworthy victories in the past week, adding to the overall thrill. Notably, a half-million-dollar windfall was achieved through a $500,000 scratch-off "500X" purchased at a Fry's in Gilbert.

The streaked continued with two $100,000 scratch-off tickets finding new owners in Mesa and central Phoenix. As if that weren't enough, the two premier jackpots, Powerball and Mega Millions, currently stand at $102 million and $236 million, respectively, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Not to mention, the previous week also witnessed the Arizona Lottery celebrating multiple winning tickets, collectively amassing over $3 million in the initial weeks of January.

The state's lottery landscape is undeniably vibrant with excitement and anticipation, turning dreams into reality for fortunate ticket holders.