Lottery Tickets Worth $2.5 Million Sold At Local Stores In Arizona
By Sherah Janay Ndjongo
January 17, 2024
In an exciting announcement, the Arizona Lottery revealed two significant triumphs emerging from Tuesday night's draw.
The spotlight shone on the winning $20 "Cash Explosion" scratch-off tickets, both striking gold. One of these fortunate tickets found its way to the Wintersburg General Store in Tonopah, while the other secured victory at a Fry's grocery store near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. The estimated value of each of these winning tickets stands at an impressive $2.5 million before tax considerations.
This great news follows a series of noteworthy victories in the past week, adding to the overall thrill. Notably, a half-million-dollar windfall was achieved through a $500,000 scratch-off "500X" purchased at a Fry's in Gilbert.
The streaked continued with two $100,000 scratch-off tickets finding new owners in Mesa and central Phoenix. As if that weren't enough, the two premier jackpots, Powerball and Mega Millions, currently stand at $102 million and $236 million, respectively, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Not to mention, the previous week also witnessed the Arizona Lottery celebrating multiple winning tickets, collectively amassing over $3 million in the initial weeks of January.
The state's lottery landscape is undeniably vibrant with excitement and anticipation, turning dreams into reality for fortunate ticket holders.