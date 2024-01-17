Massachusetts Spot Crowned 'Best BBQ Joint' In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with a juicy bbq sandwich paired with a side of fries and coleslaw. Wash this hearty meal down with a large sweet iced tea, and you are certainly living like royalty! Popularized in the American South, this one-of-a-kind cuisine has become a country-wide delicacy, with bbq joint after bbq joint scattered throughout each region.

With so many options at hand, how is one to choose which bbq spot to enjoy? Well, we've just made it easier for you. While there are a plethora of bbq restaurants in America, there is one in each state that serves better food than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best place to order a bbq sandwich in Massachusetts is B.T.’s Smokehouse in Sturbridge. Taste of Home praised this standout bbq joint for its tender, slow-smoked meat.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best place to order a bbq sandwich in the entire state:

"This small-town joint specializes in slow-smoked and dry-rubbed barbecue. The brisket at B.T.’s Smokehouse is thought by many to be the best in all of New England. Literally thousands of pounds of meat are smoked for their customers each week!"

For additional information on where to order the best bbq sandwiches across the country visit tasteofhome.com.