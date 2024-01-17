Minnesota Restaurant Serves The 'Best Fries' In The Entire State

Fries over...everything!

Do you prefer these crispy, sliced potatoes plain, or tossed in sauce and topped with meat, cheese, and an assortment of flavorful garnishes? Regardless of how you choose to order your fries, there is one restaurant in Minnesota that serves the best basket of fries around. These golden wonders in question are not your ordinary French fries. Something about the way that this specific restaurant serves their fries keeps customers coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best basket of fries in Minnesota is served at Fresh French Fries located in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fries in the entire state:

"For fry fans in the Land of 10,000 Lakes there is only an agonizingly short window where the best French fries are available. Each year at the State Fair – held in the run-up to Labor Day, at the fairgrounds between the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul – the Fresh French Fries stand takes just-harvested local potatoes and turns them into some of the crispest and fluffiest in the country. These fries may only be available for 12 days a year, but are so popular, the stall gets through more than 400,000 pounds of potatoes annually."

For additional information regarding the best places to order a basket of fries across the country visit lovefood.com.