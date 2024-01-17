Nebraska Restaurant Serves The 'Best Fries' In The Entire State

Fries over...everything!

Do you prefer these crispy, sliced potatoes plain, or tossed in sauce and topped with meat, cheese, and an assortment of flavorful garnishes? Regardless of how you choose to order your fries, there is one restaurant in Nebraska that serves the best basket of fries around. These golden wonders in question are not your ordinary French fries. Something about the way that this specific restaurant serves their fries keeps customers coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best basket of fries in Nebraska is served at Bronco’s Hamburgers located in Omaha. LoveFood praised these fries for their fluffy inside and crisp outside.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fries in the entire state:

"Bronco’s Hamburgers consistently turns out crisp, fluffy fries at both of its Omaha locations; they're so good, in fact, that Omaha Magazine also declared them the best in the Cornhusker State. There are also waffle-cut Laredo fries on offer, with extra seasoning. Or try something a little different with Potato Rounders, a cross between hash browns and chicken nuggets."

For additional information regarding the best places to order a basket of fries across the country visit lovefood.com.