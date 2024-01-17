New Hampshire Republican Primary Debates Canceled

The final two Republican primary debates in New Hampshire have been canceled. While four candidates qualified for the first debate, scheduled for Thursday (January 18), only Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would attend.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said that she would attend the debate only if former President Donald Trump agreed to take the stage as well. Haley also said she would participate in a debate with President Joe Biden.

Trump refused to attend the previous debates while maintaining a comfortable lead in the polls.

"Our intent was to host a debate coming out of the Iowa caucuses, but we always knew that would be contingent on the candidates and the outcome of the race," an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement. "As a result, while our robust election coverage will continue, ABC News and WMUR-TV will not be moving forward with Thursday's Republican presidential primary debate in New Hampshire."

The CNN debate, scheduled for Sunday (January 21), was also canceled after DeSantis was the only candidate to indicate he would attend.