Nine-Year-Old Florida Boy Killed After Crawling Underneath School Bus

A Florida boy was tragically killed when he was struck by a school bus outside of his apartment complex. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the bus had just dropped the boy off at the Waterford East Apartments on Island Bay Drive in Orlando when he suddenly ran back towards the bus to retrieve a football.

The boy then crawled underneath the bus while it was moving and was run over. Officials said the 54-year-old driver did not realize the boy had crawled under the bus.

There were no other students on the bus at the time of the accident. Officials said the accident remains under investigation, and they are working to review surveillance camera footage to determine the timeline of events.

"It is absolutely devastating for this family that is here, but also for our investigators that have to investigate this type of scene," said FHP spokesperson Lt. Tara Crescenzi.

"It's going to be extremely tragic for a long period of time and probably for the rest of their lives for what has happened here tonight," she added.