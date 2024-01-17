North Carolina Woman Scores $200K Lottery Win: 'The Stars Are All Aligning'

One lucky lottery player in North Carolina feels like the stars are aligning after scoring a massive $200,000 win.

Nancy Bourget, of Lincolnton, purchased a Quick Pick ticket for the Carolina Keno game on January 6 from the Raceway on East Main Street. The game allows players to choose how many numbers you play for, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Her $40 ticket matched all 10 numbers to score a $100,000 prize; however, this prize then doubled thanks to Bourget playing for two shares, making it the largest prize won in the history of the Keno game, per lottery officials.

"You always dream of something like this but you never think it's going to happen to you," she said. "And then one random moment in time there it is."

Bourget claimed her prize on Friday (January 12), taking home a total of $141,407 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. According to lottery officials, she plans to put away some of her winnings for her grandchildren.

"I want to look out for their future. I'm really excited for them," she said, adding, "The stars are all aligning for me right now. It's a little surreal."