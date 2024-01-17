Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix's 1st Birthday With Adorable New Photos

Paris Hilton is celebrating the first birthday of her son Phoenix with a heartfelt tribute post on Instagram. The post featured never-before-seen photos of her first child with husband Carter Reum. The two announced the arrival of their child via surrogate in January 2023.

"One year ago, a beautiful angel baby entered our lives, bringing so much love and happiness🥹🩵👶🏼✨ My precious little one, you are more than a dream come true. You make my life complete🥰," Hilton wrote in caption. "Every day with you is a priceless gift, and I’m endlessly grateful to be your mommy. 🌟🥰 Celebrating your first of many birthdays, Baby P – here’s to a lifetime of laughter, love, and wonderful adventures with our cutesie crew! 🎉✨ Happy 1st Birthday!"