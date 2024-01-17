Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix's 1st Birthday With Adorable New Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 17, 2024
Paris Hilton is celebrating the first birthday of her son Phoenix with a heartfelt tribute post on Instagram. The post featured never-before-seen photos of her first child with husband Carter Reum. The two announced the arrival of their child via surrogate in January 2023.
"One year ago, a beautiful angel baby entered our lives, bringing so much love and happiness🥹👶🏼✨ My precious little one, you are more than a dream come true. You make my life complete🥰," Hilton wrote in caption. "Every day with you is a priceless gift, and I’m endlessly grateful to be your mommy. 🌟🥰 Celebrating your first of many birthdays, Baby P – here’s to a lifetime of laughter, love, and wonderful adventures with our cutesie crew! 🎉✨ Happy 1st Birthday!"
Earlier this year, Hilton shared an intimate video showing her first moments with a newly born Phoenix. In the video, which is featured in the new season of her reality show Paris in Love on Peacock, Hilton wears a silk, blue robe while lying down in a hospital bed with her newborn son. "Congratulations. You're a mom," someone off-camera tells Hilton as she holds her baby against her chest. Paris is also seen feeding Phoenix his "first meal" in the hospital. "This is my first time holding a newborn baby," she says in a voiceover for the show, "and I can't wait for all the firsts. His first smile, his first word, his first step."
While taking selfies with a newborn Phoenix in the hospital bed, Paris adds, "I just had so many dreams of Phoenix just playing with the animals and going to Disneyland and going to like Taco Bell together."