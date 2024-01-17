Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The 'Best Fries' In The Entire State

Fries over...everything!

Do you prefer these crispy, sliced potatoes plain, or tossed in sauce and topped with meat, cheese, and an assortment of flavorful garnishes? Regardless of how you choose to order your fries, there is one restaurant in Pennsylvania that serves the best basket of fries around. These golden wonders in question are not your ordinary French fries. Something about the way that this specific restaurant serves their fries keeps customers coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best basket of fries in Pennsylvania is served at Good Bad & Ugly located in West Chester.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fries in the entire state:

"The French fries at Good Bad & Ugly are not only the best in all of Pennsylvania, but also the entire country – according to various national polls and awards, that is. Hand cut, fried to perfection, and lightly salted, there's not a bad mark against them. With the restaurant group expanding to new locations throughout the Keystone State, it’s now easier than ever to try these nationally recognized fries."

For additional information regarding the best places to order a basket of fries across the country visit lovefood.com.