Police Chief Forced Out After Asking Officer's Wife For Nude Photos

A recently released letter provides shocking new details about the firing of Mars Hill Police Chief Jon Clark last October. The letter, posted by WLOS, details how Clark tried to engage in a romantic relationship with the wife of another officer.

Bennett told the Madison County News-Record & Sentinel that Clark messaged the woman on Snapchat twice, asking for nude photos. The officer's wife took screenshots of the messages and gave them to Mars Hill town manager Nathan Bennett, who launched an investigation into Clark's conduct.

Ultimately, Bennett decided to fire Clark for his actions.

"Your conduct in attempting to pursue a romantic relationship with the wife of one of your subordinate officers is reprehensible. To actively solicit that relationship is unforgivable and put your entire Department and the town of Mars Hill at risk," Bennett wrote in the letter to Clark informing him of his termination.

Bennett then excoriated Clark for disobeying him by speaking to the officers about the investigation after being explicitly told not to.

"Your insubordination to me by immediately leaving my office and attempting to communicate with the members of your Department and with the victims of your misconduct is blatant," Bennett said.

Bennett also noted that Clark improperly stored firearms in his office and accused him of using his official vehicle for personal use.