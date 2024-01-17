Quavo, Bun B & More Attend Pharrell Williams' Western-Themed Fashion Show
By Tony M. Centeno
January 17, 2024
Plenty of stars were in the building to support Pharrell Williams as he debuted his latest collection for Louis Vuitton.
On Tuesday, January 16, the famed French fashion house hosted its Men's Fall/Winter 2024 show led by Williams at the Jardin d’Acclimatation in Paris. Attendees were transported back in time to the wild west as dozens of models rocked numerous outfits inspired by American cowboy culture. The stunning ensembles came in natural earth colors and incorporated everything from denim to leather. Fans noticed rapper Pusha T made his return to the runway in a one of Williams' outfits.
There were plenty of other stars in the audience during the show. Quavo was spotted sitting in front row while other rappers like Lil Yachty, Gunna, Swae Lee and more were also in attendance. Bun B also got to experience Pharrell's fashion show and praised the multi-hyphenate for the invite.
"About last night….got a chance to attend the @louisvuitton Men’s F/W ‘24 show in Paris courtesy of @pharrell and it was nothing short of amazing," Bun wrote in an Instagram post. "Beautiful pieces, artfully designed buildout and the musical vibes were A1 of course! Saw some old friends and made new ones! Shoutout @slimthug for plugging the OG in! Top 10 memory!"
In addition to all the starpower, Pharrell also debuted some fresh music. As the models worked the runway, an unreleased collaboration between Skateboard P and Miley Cyrus reportedly called "Doctor" played through the speakers. Later on, Pharrell performed a fresh collaboration with British band Mumford & Sons.
Watch the full show and some behind-the-scenes footage below.
