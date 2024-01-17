There were plenty of other stars in the audience during the show. Quavo was spotted sitting in front row while other rappers like Lil Yachty, Gunna, Swae Lee and more were also in attendance. Bun B also got to experience Pharrell's fashion show and praised the multi-hyphenate for the invite.



"About last night….got a chance to attend the @louisvuitton Men’s F/W ‘24 show in Paris courtesy of @pharrell and it was nothing short of amazing," Bun wrote in an Instagram post. "Beautiful pieces, artfully designed buildout and the musical vibes were A1 of course! Saw some old friends and made new ones! Shoutout @slimthug for plugging the OG in! Top 10 memory!"



In addition to all the starpower, Pharrell also debuted some fresh music. As the models worked the runway, an unreleased collaboration between Skateboard P and Miley Cyrus reportedly called "Doctor" played through the speakers. Later on, Pharrell performed a fresh collaboration with British band Mumford & Sons.



Watch the full show and some behind-the-scenes footage below.