Tennessee Hot Spot Among The 10 'Best Party Cities' In The U.S.

One city in Tennessee sure knows how to party! U.S. News & World Report released a list of the 10 best party cities in the U.S. — destinations with exciting nightlife, cool clubs, and plenty of bars and lounges — by "considering the number of entertainment options, plus factors like accessibility and uniqueness."

It may come as no surprise that Las Vegas claimed the top spot, with the site claiming Sin City "earned its reputation as America's adult playground" thanks to its non-stop fun and entertainment. However, there are still a few standouts on the list, including one popular destination in the Volunteer State.

According to the site, Nashville ranks as the sixth best party city in the country, holding its own against popular destinations like Los Angeles and NYC and even earning a higher spot on the list than bustling Chicago. Like its nickname suggests, Music City earned praise for its vibrant live music and nightlife scene. Here's what the site had to say:

"There's no better place to listen to live music than Music City. While you'll find plenty to do during the day (iconic sights include the Grand Ole Opry House and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum), the real excitement begins when the sun goes down. From lively nightclubs and upscale rooftop lounges to classic dive bars and honky-tonks, Nashville dazzles visitors with its endless supply of entertainment options. Spend the evening barhopping along Broadway Street, home to famous music venues like Honky Tonk Central and Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, or catch a show at the legendary Ryman Auditorium."

These are the 10 best party cities in America, according to U.S. News:

Las Vegas, Nevada Miami Beach, Florida New York City, New York New Orleans, Louisiana Los Angeles, California Nashville, Tennessee Chicago, Illinois Austin, Texas San Diego, California Denver, Colorado

Check out the full report at travel.usnews.com to read up on why these cities are some of the best to party in across the country.