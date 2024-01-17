What sets one area apart from another when searching for a place to call home? For some, it may be proximity and access to exciting nightlife, fun entertainment venues and a delicious restaurant scene. Others may determine that affordability and a lower cost of living are the keys to a great place to live. When it comes down to it, it's likely some combination of all factors that influences a decision to settle down.

According a list compiled by Stacker, the best county to live in in South Carolina is Greenville County, with a population around 520,000, median home value of $212,300, median household income of $65,513 and median rent price of $1,011.

Here's what Stacker had to say about the best county to live in South Carolina:

"Greenville County is in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in South Carolina's Upcountry, halfway between Charlotte, North Carolina, and Atlanta. Once a textile center, today it is home to French tire manufacturer Michelin, which chose Greenville as its North American headquarters in 1986, and more than 250 international firms. In the city of Greenville's downtown, there is Falls Park on the Reedy, with a suspension bridge and gardens on what is thought to be the spot where a gristmill once stood."

