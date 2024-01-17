The Most Dangerous Road In Florida

Driving is an essential privilege for many Americans, from getting to school or work or simply running errands. Motorists also have to brave so many frustrations on the road. Sneaky potholes, aging infrastructure, and sluggish traffic are just some of these headaches.

Then, there are treacherous aspects of driving that can strike at any moment. Car crashes, wild weather conditions, and other hazards endanger both drivers and passengers. These incidents are more likely to happen on certain roadways than others, as well, according to an updated study from Travel ALOT.

Writers used data to determine every state's most dangerous road. According to the website, U.S. Highway 1 is the most unsafe road in Florida. Here's why they chose this stretch of the major highway:

"The US Route 1 in Florida runs for 545 miles, along the state's east coast – all the way from Key West. This section of US 1 is not only the most dangerous in the state, but the entire country! There has been over 1,011 fatal crashes from 2008 to 2017 and a whopping 1079 fatalities. Each year, there are 108 fatal incidents on US 1 in Florida – and that's the highest average number of highway deaths per year, bar none."

