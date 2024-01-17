U.S. Relists Houthis As Terror Organization In Response To Red Sea Attacks

The United States will reinstate the Houthis as a terrorist group on the Specially Designated Global Terrorist list following the rebel group's continued attacks against commercial and military vessels operating in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

"These attacks fit the textbook definition of terrorism," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement. "They have endangered U.S. personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardized global trade, and threatened freedom of navigation."

As a result of the designation, economic sanctions will be placed on the Houthis to impede their ability to launch more attacks.

Sullivan said the move will take effect in 30 days to ensure that the sanctions do not harm the people of Yemen.

In 2021, the Biden administration removed the Houthis from the SDGT and the foreign terrorist organization list, just weeks after the group was added by the Trump administration. The decision was made over concerns about the humanitarian situation in Yemen, with officials worried that the sanctions could make problems worse for the people of Yemen.

Officials said that if the Houthis cease their attacks, the U.S. would consider removing them from the SDGT.

"If we saw a cessation of Houthi attacks on ships, we are willing to look at this designation is very much targeted on that specific terrorist behavior. We also would be willing to look at it not coming to effect if the Houthis stopped tomorrow," a U.S. official said. "We are absolutely targeting the cessation of these attacks rather than a broader suite of behavior with these sanctions."