Watch: Vince Staples Shares The Trailer For His Upcoming Netflix Series

"Who’s Vince Staples?" the synopsis reads. "Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s…not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does."



The series was first announced in 2022 shortly after the release of his previous album RAMONA PARK BROKE MY HEART. His fifth studio album features singles like "Magic" featuring Mustard and "Rose Street." It also includes collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Baby. Staples hasn't released any new music since then, but he's clearly been putting all of his focus into his new TV show. He teased the release of the trailer yesterday in a post on X/Twitter.