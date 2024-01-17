Watch: Vince Staples Shares The Trailer For His Upcoming Netflix Series
By Tony M. Centeno
January 17, 2024
Vince Staples' long-awaited TV show will finally make its debut this year.
On Wednesday, January 17, Netflix dropped the first trailer for "The Vince Staples Show." The brief clip gives fans a glimpse at what they can expect from the dark comedy set in Long Beach, Calif. Staples' limited series, will bring "satirical tales" created the rapper, Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams to life with special guest appearances from Rick Ross and more. Kenya Barris serves as the executive producer for the series. "The Vince Staples Show" will officially premiere on the streaming service on February 15.
"Who’s Vince Staples?" the synopsis reads. "Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s…not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does."
The series was first announced in 2022 shortly after the release of his previous album RAMONA PARK BROKE MY HEART. His fifth studio album features singles like "Magic" featuring Mustard and "Rose Street." It also includes collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Baby. Staples hasn't released any new music since then, but he's clearly been putting all of his focus into his new TV show. He teased the release of the trailer yesterday in a post on X/Twitter.
The Vince Staples Show, on Netflix. Trailer drops tomorrow 🍿 https://t.co/jDB9PAdJ0L— vince (@vincestaples) January 16, 2024
If you haven't already, watch the full trailer below.