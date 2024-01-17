Wisconsin Restaurant Serves The 'Best French Fries' In The State

Ordering a plate of fries for the table is always a crowd pleaser. Whether you're wanting a bite just for yourself or want to share the love with others, they're the perfect addition to any meal and a great way to share a snack with some friends. Plus they come in so many shapes, sizes and flavors that you're pretty much guaranteed to always get a good batch.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best French fries in Wisconsin can be found at Centraal Grand Cafe & Tappery in Milwaukee. The "Friets" at this eatery are available in either traditional or sweet potato and served with sauces like garlic aioli, ginger bbq, jalapeño creme and more. Centraal Cafe is located at 2306 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue.

Here's what the site had to say about the best fries in the state:

"Wisconsin is famous for its dairy products, hence most fries in the Badger State come with some kind of cheese involved. However, if you crave a more refined and traditional French fry, look no further than the Centraal Cafe in Milwaukee. Simply made with think strips of potato fried until crispy and dashed with salt, these fries are particularly popular served in a cone as a snack or appetizer, with a choice of two delicious sauces."

See the full list of the best fries in the country at lovefood.com. If you're craving a bit more filling than a simple plate of fries, you can also check out our previous coverage of the best loaded fries in the state for a dish piled high with delicious toppings.