Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For January 17th

Wednesday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for January 17th, drawing on ideals of kindness, motivation, energy, and growth! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you should take action towards a major goal today and celebrate your small wins!

"Confidence abounds as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Sagittarius. Your inspiration is contagious today, and people are grateful for your generosity! You’re finding the energy to take action and make noticeable progress toward a major goal or career endeavor as the moon reaches its second quarter, clashing with the sun in Capricorn. Celebrate the wins you’re accomplishing (big or small), dear Aries!"

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer encourages you to journal and self reflect today. You should release anything that prevents you from growing.

"You’re letting go of unhelpful expectations you (or others) place on yourself, and releasing anything that keeps you from growing wise as the moon in Aries connects with your planetary ruler, Venus, in Sagittarius. It’s an opportune time for journaling and deep self-reflection."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you can expect to experience deep trust and feelings of strong companionship within your relationships.

"Intimate exchanges are taking place in your relationships (both romantic and platonic) as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Sagittarius. Stories and secrets could be shared, inspiring deeper trust and companionship."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you might notice a change in your relationship status today. Work relationships are predicted to flourish, and long distance partnerships could form.

"Your reputation and work relationships are getting a boost as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Sagittarius. It’s a great day for collaboration and teamwork! A change in relationship status could be taking place as the moon reaches its second quarter, clashing with the sun in Capricorn. Long distance partnerships (romantic or professional) could be forming, or a decision about your status could be made official."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you can expect to really see the bigger picture today. Your existence might serve as a positive example to others.

"You’re seeing a bigger picture and bringing inspiration to the work you do as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Sagittarius. People can feel pepped up by your example! You’re working hard to fulfill promises as the moon reaches its second quarter, clashing with the sun in Capricorn. There’s no question you’re worth your salt."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer suggests that you seek intimate conversations with others. These conversations could help you "heal parts of your past."

"You might feel like insulating yourself from the world or getting more privacy as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Sagittarius. Intimate conversations could be unfolding, helping you to heal parts of your past and grow more resilient."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) should consider offering kind words to others today and can expect the same in return, leading to a greater sense of motivation.

"You’re feeling protective of others, or perhaps those closest to you are trying to look out for you as the moon in Aries connects with your planetary ruler Venus in Sagittarius. Kind words are exchanged and you’re motivated to see the good in others now."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), expect exciting work ideas to be put in motion today. Take all the feedback you can get today!

"You’re coming up with exciting ideas to put to work as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Sagittarius. You’re appreciating feedback from your partners and closest companions today."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! You might feel creatively inspired today. People at work will certainly take note of this new inspired mood!

"You’re feeling creatively inspired as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Sagittarius, inviting you to pour your energy into something you believe others can appreciate. People at work could notice you’re in an expressive mood today."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer foresees great appreciation for you today as you offer loved ones "sweet gestures" and "thoughtful gifts." You could make some changes to your living space today.

"You’re motivated to show your family (or family of choice) how much you appreciate them as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Sagittarius. It’s a lovely day to offer sweet gestures or a thoughtful gift. You could be pondering your identity as the moon reaches its second quarter, clashing with the sun in Capricorn. You may be also looking to make some tangible changes to your home or living situation. Discussions about household dynamics or the need to take up more space can arise now."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you can expect for friendly conversations to occur today, allowing you to make new friends. Vice's astrologer encourages you to unplug and experience "deeper rest" today.

"Friendly conversations are unfolding as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Sagittarius. You might make new friends you can talk to about hard stuff, or feel welcomed into a community that can heal you in a spiritual way. There’s a lot on your mind and you may feel overstimulated as the moon reaches its second quarter, clashing with the sun in Capricorn, encouraging you to unplug and get deeper rest."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) can expect new projects to be put in motion today, leading to a flourishing network of like-minded, communicative individuals.

"You could be met with new lucrative projects to consider as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Sagittarius. It’s a great day to network and show support to the allies and friends you’re rooting for."

