2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Fans Can Choose Winners In These Categories

The nominees for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards have been revealed! And there are several categories that fans can vote and decide the winner in.

As in years past, iHeartRadio will be giving fans the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established fan-voted categories, including Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite On Screen, Favorite Tour Style and Favorite Debut Album. Social voting begins January 18th, and will close on March 25th at 11:59pm PT for all categories. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Fans across the country will be able to watch and find out the all the winners of the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards live as the show will be airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1st from 8pm-10pm ET live/PT tape-delayed on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the free iHeartRadio app.

Check out all of the socially voted categories below, and cast your vote!

Best Lyrics:

“Dial Drunk”- Noah Kahan

“Flowers”- Miley Cyrus

“Greedy”- Tate McRae

“Houdini”- Dua Lipa

“Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version)”- Taylor Swift

“Last Night”- Morgan Wallen

“Lovin On Me”- Jack Harlow

“Nonsense”- Sabrina Carpenter

“Paint The Town Red”- Doja Cat

“vampire”- Olivia Rodrigo

“Water”- Tyla

“What Was I Made For?”- Billie Eilish

Best Music Video:

“3D”- Jung Kook ft. Jack Harlow

“Dance The Night”- Dua Lipa

“FLOWER”- JISOO

“Flowers”- Miley Cyrus

“I'm Good (Blue)” - Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

“Kill Bill”- SZA

“La Bebe (Remix)”- Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma

“Paint The Town Red”- Doja Cat

“Seven”- Jung Kook ft. Latto

“TQG”- Karol G and Shakira

“vampire”- Olivia Rodrigo

“What Was I Made For?”- Billie Eilish

Best Fan Army:

Agnation

ATINY

Barbz

Beyhive

BTS Army

Harries

Livies

Louies

Niallers

Rushers

Selenators

Swifties

Social Star Award:

Alex Warren

David Kushner

Flyana Boss

Gracie Abrams

Jessie Murph

Megan Moroney

Natalie Jane

Noah Kahan

Favorite Tour Photographer:

Alfredo Flores - Sabrina Carpenter

Anna Lee - Coldplay

Carianne Older - Charlie Puth

Catherine Powell - Kelsea Ballerini

Cynthia Parkhurst - Jonas Brothers

David Lehr - Morgan Wallen

Joshua Halling - Louis Tomlinson

Mason Poole - Beyoncé

Matty Vogel - Misterwives

Ravie B - Adele

Ryan Fleming – 5 Seconds of Summer

Sanjay Parikh - Shinedown

Favorite On Screen (New for 2024):

“j-hope IN THE BOX”

“Love To Love You, Donna Summer”

Louis Tomlinson “All of Those Voices”

“Prince: The Final Secret”

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé”

“Save Me” Jelly Roll

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”

“TLC Forever”

TikTok Bop of the Year:

“Boy’s a liar Pt. 2”- PinkPantheress and Ice Spice

“Collide (Sped Up Remix)”- Justine Skye

“Cruel Summer”- Taylor Swift

“Cupid (Twin Version)”- FIFTY FIFTY

“Daylight”- David Kushner

“Her Way (Sped Up)”- Party Next Door

“If We Ever Broke Up”- Mae Stephens

“Paint The Town Red”- Doja Cat

“Water”- Tyla

“What It Is (Solo Version)”- Doechii

“What Was I Made For?”- Billie Eilish

Favorite Tour Style:

Beyoncé

Carrie Underwood

Doja Cat

Elton John

Harry Styles

Jonas Brothers

Madonna

Måneskin

Sabrina Carpenter

Shania Twain

SZA

Taylor Swift

Favorite Debut Album (New for 2024):