2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Fans Can Choose Winners In These Categories
By Taylor Fields
January 18, 2024
The nominees for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards have been revealed! And there are several categories that fans can vote and decide the winner in.
As in years past, iHeartRadio will be giving fans the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established fan-voted categories, including Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite On Screen, Favorite Tour Style and Favorite Debut Album. Social voting begins January 18th, and will close on March 25th at 11:59pm PT for all categories. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.
Fans across the country will be able to watch and find out the all the winners of the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards live as the show will be airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1st from 8pm-10pm ET live/PT tape-delayed on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the free iHeartRadio app.
Check out all of the socially voted categories below, and cast your vote!
Best Lyrics:
- “Dial Drunk”- Noah Kahan
- “Flowers”- Miley Cyrus
- “Greedy”- Tate McRae
- “Houdini”- Dua Lipa
- “Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version)”- Taylor Swift
- “Last Night”- Morgan Wallen
- “Lovin On Me”- Jack Harlow
- “Nonsense”- Sabrina Carpenter
- “Paint The Town Red”- Doja Cat
- “vampire”- Olivia Rodrigo
- “Water”- Tyla
- “What Was I Made For?”- Billie Eilish
Best Music Video:
- “3D”- Jung Kook ft. Jack Harlow
- “Dance The Night”- Dua Lipa
- “FLOWER”- JISOO
- “Flowers”- Miley Cyrus
- “I'm Good (Blue)” - Bebe Rexha and David Guetta
- “Kill Bill”- SZA
- “La Bebe (Remix)”- Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
- “Paint The Town Red”- Doja Cat
- “Seven”- Jung Kook ft. Latto
- “TQG”- Karol G and Shakira
- “vampire”- Olivia Rodrigo
- “What Was I Made For?”- Billie Eilish
Best Fan Army:
- Agnation
- ATINY
- Barbz
- Beyhive
- BTS Army
- Harries
- Livies
- Louies
- Niallers
- Rushers
- Selenators
- Swifties
Social Star Award:
- Alex Warren
- David Kushner
- Flyana Boss
- Gracie Abrams
- Jessie Murph
- Megan Moroney
- Natalie Jane
- Noah Kahan
Favorite Tour Photographer:
- Alfredo Flores - Sabrina Carpenter
- Anna Lee - Coldplay
- Carianne Older - Charlie Puth
- Catherine Powell - Kelsea Ballerini
- Cynthia Parkhurst - Jonas Brothers
- David Lehr - Morgan Wallen
- Joshua Halling - Louis Tomlinson
- Mason Poole - Beyoncé
- Matty Vogel - Misterwives
- Ravie B - Adele
- Ryan Fleming – 5 Seconds of Summer
- Sanjay Parikh - Shinedown
Favorite On Screen (New for 2024):
- “j-hope IN THE BOX”
- “Love To Love You, Donna Summer”
- Louis Tomlinson “All of Those Voices”
- “Prince: The Final Secret”
- “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé”
- “Save Me” Jelly Roll
- “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”
- “TLC Forever”
TikTok Bop of the Year:
- “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2”- PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
- “Collide (Sped Up Remix)”- Justine Skye
- “Cruel Summer”- Taylor Swift
- “Cupid (Twin Version)”- FIFTY FIFTY
- “Daylight”- David Kushner
- “Her Way (Sped Up)”- Party Next Door
- “If We Ever Broke Up”- Mae Stephens
- “Paint The Town Red”- Doja Cat
- “Water”- Tyla
- “What It Is (Solo Version)”- Doechii
- “What Was I Made For?”- Billie Eilish
Favorite Tour Style:
- Beyoncé
- Carrie Underwood
- Doja Cat
- Elton John
- Harry Styles
- Jonas Brothers
- Madonna
- Måneskin
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Shania Twain
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Debut Album (New for 2024):
- GOLDEN - Jung Kook
- In Pieces- Chlöe
- Layover - V
- Lucky- Megan Moroney
- Mirror - Lauren Spencer Smith
- My 21st Century Blues - Raye
- Religiously - Bailey Zimmerman
- Snow Angel - Reneé Rapp
- Tyler Hubbard - Tyler Hubbard