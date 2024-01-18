Barking Dog Leads Rescuers To Missing Hiker Who Fell 200 Feet In Hawaii

An injured hiker was rescued thanks to her dog. A hiker on the Lanipo Trail in Kaimuki, Hawaii, called 911 on Monday (January 15) after noticing an unaccompanied barking dog near the edge of a steep slope.

Rescue crews were dispatched and had to airlift the dog off the trail. While they were in the air, the pilot noticed an object about 70 feet below where the dog was found.

Once the dog was safe, the rescuer went back down to investigate the object and found a bag filled with personal belongings. Meanwhile, investigators were trying to track down the owner of the dog. After phone calls to her house went unanswered, they discovered the woman's car at the trailhead parking lot and launched another search for her.

After conducting what the Honolulu Fire Department described as "an extensive and coordinated search by air and ground," they found the 35-year-old woman about 100 feet below where her bag was found.

Officials said the woman was located about three hours after the initial 911 call was made. It is unclear when the woman fell down the slope.

The rescue workers provided life-saving medical care before airlifting the woman to safety. She was then transported to a hospital. No information was provided about her injuries or her condition.