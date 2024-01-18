Colorado Has One Of The Best Cities For Off-Season Travel

By Zuri Anderson

January 18, 2024

Electric Scooters, Confluence Park, Denver, Colorado
Photo: John Coletti / The Image Bank Unreleased / Getty Images

While people are recovering from the holiday travel season, some Americans are itching to take advantage of the slowdown. Lower travel fares, fewer people at popular tourist attractions, and other perks are some of the many reasons to take a trip during the first few months of the year. Depending on where you go, you might even escape the frigid weather gripping a good chunk of the country, too.

If you're itching to take a vacation soon or plan for something in the future, Stacker revealed the best U.S. cities to visit during the 2024 off-season. The website listed five of the cheapest cities as well as the most expensive destinations for the list. Analysts with MoneyGeek determined the picks based on "off-season airfare, hotel rates, and restaurant dining costs for the 50 largest U.S. cities."

A popular Colorado destination landed in the Top 5 cheapest cities, and that's Denver! Writers estimate the total off-season travel cost for the Mile High City at $831. Winter is considered Denver's off-season for tourists.

Mesa, Arizona was crowned the cheapest city to visit during the travel reprieve, while Bakersfield, California was deemed the most expensive.

Here are the best U.S. cities for off-season travel:

  1. Mesa, Arizona
  2. Las Vegas, Nevada
  3. Columbus, Ohio
  4. Oakland, California
  5. Denver, Colorado

Visit Stacker's website for more information about the roundup.

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.