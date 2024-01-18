Florida Woman Suffers Brain Damage After 'Unnecessary' Dental Surgery

A Florida woman nearly died while undergoing an "unnecessary" root canal surgery, her husband, Luis Espana, claims in a lawsuit filed against the dentist.

Maria Lugo Querales was watching a YouTube video that featured social media influencer Dr. Lugwig Johnson talking about the impact that "cavitations," which are holes in the teeth caused by improperly filled cavities, can have on your health. During the video, Johnson recommended the Texas-based clinic Nunnally, Freeman, and Owens treat the issue.

The lawsuit said that after watching the video, Querales became convinced that "her lack of energy, depression, heart issues, rheumatoid arthritis, and thyroid issues were likely caused by her root canal-treated tooth and the spaces below her pulled teeth, which they called cavitations."

She then booked an appointment and traveled to Texas for the surgery. However, before the surgery began, the anesthesiologist, Dr. Jerry Teague, gave her fentanyl, midazolam, and lidocaine. The lawsuit accuses Teague of giving Querales an excessive amount of fentanyl, which caused her to overdose on the operating table.

She was rushed to the hospital and nearly died. While paramedics and doctors were able to save her life, she suffered permanent brain damage. She now lives in a rehabilitation facility in Florida, where she requires around-the-clock care.

Teague died from cancer two weeks after the surgery. The lawsuit names Dr. Lane Freeman and Dr. Stuart Nunnally and their clinic, Nunnally, Freeman, and Owens.