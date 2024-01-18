Ex-Houston Texans, Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien Lands New Gig: Report

Former Penn State and Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien has reportedly been hired as the new offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel Thursday (January 18) night.

O'Brien, 54, spent the past three seasons working as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, first at Alabama from 2021 to 2022 and later returning the New England Patriots in 2023, having previously held several offensive roles from 2007 to 2011, including the same two positions during the final year of his initial tenure.

