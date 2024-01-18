Historic Restaurant Crowned Colorado's 'Most Iconic' Diner

Diners are an indispensable part of America's food landscape. Known for their classic comfort food, friendly hours of operation, and comfy environment, people old and young can find something to enjoy about these rustic establishments. Some of these diners have maintained a healthy customer base for decades solely off their charm, consistency, and delicious menu items.

If you enjoy visiting these diners, 24/7 Tempo updated its list of every state's "most iconic diner." Writers revealed how they determined their picks plus their thought process:

"To determine the most iconic diner in every state — the one that best typifies the diner genre — 24/7 Tempo reviewed diner listings from numerous food and regional tourism sites. Diner chains, though they are sometimes very good, were eliminated in favor of more traditional places."

King's Chef Diner was crowned Colorado's most iconic diner! Operating since 1956, many people still visit this restaurant for their packed burritos, unique sandwiches, and hearty breakfast meals. Writers recommend you try their breakfast burrito and Sam’s Special, a burger with shaved black forest ham and cheddar.