Justice Department Releases Scathing Report On Uvalde School Shooting

The Department of Justice released its long-awaited report on the horrific school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvlade, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

"The response to the May 24, 2022, mass casualty incident at Robb Elementary School was a failure," the Justice Department said in the 575-page report, which was obtained by CNN from a family member of one of the students at the school.

The report found that the "single most critical tactical failure" was that officers treated the 18-year-old suspect as a "barricaded suspect" instead of an active shooter.

"Officers on scene should have recognized the incident as an active shooter scenario and moved and pushed forward immediately and continuously toward the threat until the room was entered, and the threat was eliminated."

Families in Uvalde said that despite what the report says, they do not expect any of the officers involved to face legal consequences for their inaction.

"I don't expect anything from anyone anymore because the track record isn't great," Brett Cross, the uncle of 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia, who was killed in the attack, told The Washington Post. "I'm hoping there are some definitive answers and facts that will bring people back to focusing on Uvalde and the issues going on here. As it stands, no one is being held responsible for it."