Kanye West Did Not Have His Teeth 'Removed' In $850K Makeover
By Sarah Tate
January 18, 2024
No, Kanye West did not have his teeth removed during a pricey makeover. Despite initial reports to the contrary, Ye still has all his chompers while sporting a new titanium grill.
The Vultures rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (January 17) to show off his brand new, metallic denture look, giving fans a closer peek at what seems to be an extravagant makeover. He also provided what appears to be some inspiration behind the change as he added some photos of the 1970s James Bond villain Jaws from The Spy Who Love Me and Moonraker who also sported a mouth full of metal.
The Daily Mail reported that the grill cost an impressive $850,000 and that he had his natural teeth removed to fit in the new custom-made titanium dentures by Dr. Thomas Connelly and cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi, per Page Six. Connelly, who calls himself the "Father of Diamond Dentistry," however, disputes that report. Ye's reps also denied to HipHopDX that he had his teeth removed.
"He did not have his teeth removed," Connelly told Complex. "He still has full dentition. Healthy and happy."
Despite the confusion, Connelly said the Donda rapper was a "pleasure" to work with "every step of the process."
"His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression," he said. "The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!"