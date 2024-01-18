Kanye West Did Not Have His Teeth 'Removed' In $850K Makeover

The Daily Mail reported that the grill cost an impressive $850,000 and that he had his natural teeth removed to fit in the new custom-made titanium dentures by Dr. Thomas Connelly and cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi, per Page Six. Connelly, who calls himself the "Father of Diamond Dentistry," however, disputes that report. Ye's reps also denied to HipHopDX that he had his teeth removed.

"He did not have his teeth removed," Connelly told Complex. "He still has full dentition. Healthy and happy."

Despite the confusion, Connelly said the Donda rapper was a "pleasure" to work with "every step of the process."

"His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression," he said. "The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!"