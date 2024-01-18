Michigan Destination Named 'Laziest City' In The Entire State

Do you think that your city is full of lazy individuals?

According to a recent list compiled by by 24/7 Tempo, it might be. In this case, lazy is used to describe a region in which residents "are getting the least [amount of] exercise" on average. This means that during their free time, a substantial amount of people that live in the cities featured on the list are choosing not to workout or move around. The data suggests that the majority of people located in the Michigan city listed below would rather fill their leisure time with relaxation than vigorous physical activity.

Per the list, the laziest city in Michigan is Flint. Around 25% of Flint adults do not exercise regularly.

Here's what 24/7 Tempo had to say about sourcing the data to discover the laziest city in each U.S. state:

"To determine the laziest city or metro area in every state — the city whose residents are getting the least exercise — 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the 2023 County Health Rankings, a collaboration between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The data reflects the self-reported share of adults in a city or metro area who do not exercise during their leisure time. Physical activity participation differs substantially between cities and their encompassing states. Out of 50 metropolitan areas analyzed, 45 have higher rates of exercise inactivity than their corresponding state overall, with only 5 cities proving exceptions."

For a continued list of the laziest cities across the country visit 247tempo.com.