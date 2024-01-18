Missouri Restaurant Serves The 'Best French Fries' In The State

Ordering a plate of fries for the table is always a crowd pleaser. Whether you're wanting a bite just for yourself or want to share the love with others, they're the perfect addition to any meal and a great way to share a snack with some friends. Plus they come in so many shapes, sizes and flavors that you're pretty much guaranteed to always get a good batch.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best French fries in Missouri can be found at Black Sheep. This eatery, which has several locations around the state, has a few different fry options to sample, like the sweet potato Hey Sweetie!, Truffle n' Parm, and the Sea Salt n' Pepper, to name a few.

Here's what the site had to say about the best fries in the state:

"What makes Black Sheep really stand out is the amount of effort that goes into producing its perfect fries. In an interview with Missouri Life, co-owner Mike Jalili explained the extensive process they use. It includes blanching, freezing, then frying the potato sticks, along with using a specialized fridge to ensure that everything is kept at just the right temperature. That amount of attention creates an unbeatable fry."

See the full list of the best fries in the country at lovefood.com. If you're craving a bit more filling than a simple plate of fries, you can also check out our previous coverage of the best loaded fries in the state for a dish piled high with delicious toppings.