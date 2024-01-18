New York Midwife Fined For Falsifying Vaccine Records For 1,500 Kids

A midwife in New York was hit with a $300,000 fine for falsifying the immunization records for roughly 1,500 children, the New York Department of Health announced. Officials said that Jeannette Breen, who ran Baldwin Midwifery in Long Island, started administering homeopathic oral pellets to children instead of their required vaccinations. She then falsified their vaccine records to indicate they were fully vaccinated against diphtheria, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, polio, rubella, and other ailments.

Breen started administering the fake vaccines before the 2019-2020 school year after New York eliminated non-medical exemptions for vaccines.

"Misrepresenting or falsifying vaccine records puts lives in jeopardy and undermines the system that exists to protect public health," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. "Let it be clear, the New York State Department of Health takes this issue seriously and will investigate and use all enforcement tools at its disposal against those who have been found to have committed such violations."

As a result, the vaccine records of all the children she treated have been voided. In order to return to school, those kids must provide proof they are up to date with their vaccinations.

"By intentionally falsifying immunization records for students, this licensed health care professional not only endangered the health and safety of our school communities but also undermined public trust. We are pleased to have worked with our partners in government to bring this wrongdoer to justice. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of health and well-being within our educational institutions," State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said