North Carolina Restaurant Serves The 'Best French Fries' In The State

Ordering a plate of fries for the table is always a crowd pleaser. Whether you're wanting a bite just for yourself or want to share the love with others, they're the perfect addition to any meal and a great way to share a snack with some friends. Plus they come in so many shapes, sizes and flavors that you're pretty much guaranteed to always get a good batch.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best French fries in North Carolina can be found at Sauce'd in Wilmington. As the Tar Heel State's first and only cocktail and fry bar, per its website, you can find some incredibly crispy and fluffy fries served with your choice of tasty sauces.

Sauce'd is located at 224 S. Water Street #1g.

Here's what the site had to say about the best fries in the state:

"While the air fried, made to order French fries served at this waterfront spot are themselves top notch, what really makes them the absolute top are the dipping sauces which come with them. Hot Honey, White Truffle Ketchup, and a Pesto Aioli are among the options at Sauce'd, perfect for dipping your fries while taking in view of the Cape Fear River."

See the full list of the best fries in the country at lovefood.com. If you're craving a bit more filling than a simple plate of fries, you can also check out our previous coverage of the best loaded fries in the state for a dish piled high with delicious toppings.