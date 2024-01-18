PHOTOS: Iconic Rotating Sky Table House For Sale In California

The latest Palm Desert oasis hit the market last month, and you're not going to want to miss this beauty. Popularly known as The Ritter House (designed by local architect George Ritter) this house features the basics: living room, pool, patio area, three-bedrooms, two bathrooms, a grand backyard, and prime mountain views. There is one amenity, however, that goes above and beyond to deliver a dining experience unlike anything you've ever seen before.

There is a platform that the dining room table sits on that rotates and lifts diners up towards the ceiling so that they can dine in the air! This, and other luxurious features including a sit-up pool bar, and a custom-made stainless steel fireplace, set this house apart from the rest.