PHOTOS: Iconic Rotating Sky Table House For Sale In California
By Logan DeLoye
January 18, 2024
The latest Palm Desert oasis hit the market last month, and you're not going to want to miss this beauty. Popularly known as The Ritter House (designed by local architect George Ritter) this house features the basics: living room, pool, patio area, three-bedrooms, two bathrooms, a grand backyard, and prime mountain views. There is one amenity, however, that goes above and beyond to deliver a dining experience unlike anything you've ever seen before.
There is a platform that the dining room table sits on that rotates and lifts diners up towards the ceiling so that they can dine in the air! This, and other luxurious features including a sit-up pool bar, and a custom-made stainless steel fireplace, set this house apart from the rest.
On today’s episode of You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home, Part: 47 - Palm Desert Edition. This home is known...Posted by Zillow Gone Wild on Wednesday, January 17, 2024
The property is walking distance to the heart of Palm Desert featuring a plethora of restaurants and shops.
According to the Zillow listing, the property, located at 73345 Juniper Street, is for sale for $1,200,000.
Here's what Deborah McGhee of HomeSmart had to say about the property in the official listing:
"The coup de grace of the home is a circular lift that propels you and your dinner guests up into a glass turret that affords unbelievable views of the surrounding mountains and desert. A unique custom-made stainless steel fireplace in the great room will provide warmth on those chilly desert nights. The kitchen is a galley type with teak cabinetry and warm Italian tile. The master bedroom is off the rear pool and patio area and the master bath has a voluminous spa tub. Staying in the theme of the home, there's a spacious circular covered loggia. It's a perfect spot for alfresco dining or just relaxing This spectacular home is perfect for entertaining, the backyard is an entertainer's dream with beautiful views of majestic mountains and a sparkling pool/spa highlights a cool sit-up bar, Location, location, location."
For additional photos and information visit zillow.com.