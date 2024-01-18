South Carolina Restaurant Serves The 'Best French Fries' In The State

Ordering a plate of fries for the table is always a crowd pleaser. Whether you're wanting a bite just for yourself or want to share the love with others, they're the perfect addition to any meal and a great way to share a snack with some friends. Plus they come in so many shapes, sizes and flavors that you're pretty much guaranteed to always get a good batch.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best French fries in South Carolina can be found at Grill Marks, which has locations in Greenville and Columbia and serves up a tasty array of delicious fry options, from bleu & pimento cheese to chili cheese dog fries.

Here's what the site had to say about the best fries in the state:

"Are French fries best skinny or fat? How about seasoned simply with salt, or tossed in a mouth-watering rich truffle and Parmesan blend? Thankfully, when deciding what fries to order at Grill Marks, you don't have to choose, with an option to order a generous sampler of three styles, served with dipping sauces."

See the full list of the best fries in the country at lovefood.com. If you're craving a bit more filling than a simple plate of fries, you can also check out our previous coverage of the best loaded fries in the state for a dish piled high with delicious toppings.