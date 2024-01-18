The Best Restaurant For 'Cheap Eats' In Colorado

What's better than enjoying tasty food? Paying an affordable price for it. Many people are willing to dish out some money for a quality meal, but some also appreciate restaurants offering budget-friendly offerings. Customers are attracted to mouthwatering menu items that are marked down during lunch specials, happy hours, and other deals.

If you're great food at an affordable price, LoveFood has you covered. The website revealed where you can find the best "blue plate specials" in every state. The term refers to delicious, discounted meals typically served in humble establishments. Writers determined their picks based on user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to the list, Walnut Cafe is the best place to grab cheap eats in Colorado! Here's why this beloved spot was selected:

"Boulder has plenty of funky eating spots, and Walnut Cafe (now with two locations) is no exception. Sit up at the bar on a classic diner stool and feast on everything from egg plates at breakfast time to belly-busting sandwiches at lunch. The specials keep things interesting; check the menu for delights such as veg-packed scrambles, and black-eyed pea soup with sweet cornbread."