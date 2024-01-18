The Best Restaurant For 'Cheap Eats' In Florida

What's better than enjoying tasty food? Paying an affordable price for it. Many people are willing to dish out some money for a quality meal, but some also appreciate restaurants offering budget-friendly offerings. Customers are attracted to mouthwatering menu items are marked down during lunch specials, happy hours, and other deals.

If you're great food at an affordable price, LoveFood has you covered. The website revealed where you can find the best "blue plate specials" in every state. The term refers to delicious, discounted meals typically served in humble establishments. Writers determined their picks based on user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to the list, The Gator Cafe is the best place to grab cheap eats in Florida! Here's why this beloved spot was selected:

"Generously sized blue plate specials are served until 4pm at this convivial joint in northwestern Florida. You'll get a choice of meat, three veggies, corn bread or a roll, and a large cup of iced tea. Meats and fish on offer include liver and onions, fried flounder, and grilled chicken breast, served alongside fried squash, rice and gravy, and green beans."