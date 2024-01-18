The Best Restaurant For 'Cheap Eats' In Washington

What's better than enjoying tasty food? Paying an affordable price for it. Many people are willing to dish out some money for a quality meal, but some also appreciate restaurants offering budget-friendly offerings. Customers are attracted to mouthwatering menu items that are marked down during lunch specials, happy hours, and other deals.

If you're great food at an affordable price, LoveFood has you covered. The website revealed where you can find the best "blue plate specials" in every state. The term refers to delicious, discounted meals typically served in humble establishments. Writers determined their picks based on user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to the list, Chinook's is the best place to grab cheap eats in Washington State! Here's why this beloved spot was selected:

"With a stellar location on Seattle's Fishermen’s Terminal, Chinook's is a casual place known for its excellent seafood. The menu heaves with fresh fish dishes, from seared wild salmon to blackened rockfish tacos, plus impressive rotating blue plate specials such as a generous hunk of cod with potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and a cup of clam chowder."