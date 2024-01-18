WATCH: Florida Man Steals Security Camera Meant To Prevent Theft

Authorities in Florida are searching for a man who stole security cameras meant to discourage theft. The Marion County Sheriff's Office reached out to the public for help identifying the suspect in a Wednesday (January 17) Facebook post.

According to deputies, the man dropped by a house under construction in the 6900 block of SW 149th Lane Road. Officials said the suspect filmed himself stealing the surveillance camera, which is valued at $355. The sheriff's office has reviewed the footage and shared an image of the suspect.

"The construction company advised they purchased the camera to provide surveillance of the property," deputies wrote. "It’s very unfortunate that he stole the camera, but it certainly did its job."

No word on what charges the suspect will face if arrested.