A South Florida man was left baffled after he spotted a woman cruising through traffic on an electric scooter.

Christian Dean recorded the shocking encounter on his cellphone while on a busy Miami highway. The woman can be seen looking back before merging into the lane ahead of Dean.

"Dude, there’s no way," Dean can be heard saying. "There’s no way that this girl is on here right now. Are you serious? No way. Only in Dade. No, literally."

The stunned witness shared the footage with Storyful and explained why he whipped out his phone to record the moment.

"This is illegal, and I thought it would be important to record in case something were to happen," he said.

According to Florida statutes, local governments decide on whether operating motorized or electric scooters on highways is illegal.