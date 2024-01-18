WATCH: Woman Rides Electric Scooter On Busy Florida Highway

By Zuri Anderson

January 18, 2024

Electric scooter fast ride through the city - closeup to back wheel, motion blur effect
Photo: michal-rojek / iStock / Getty Images

A South Florida man was left baffled after he spotted a woman cruising through traffic on an electric scooter.

Christian Dean recorded the shocking encounter on his cellphone while on a busy Miami highway. The woman can be seen looking back before merging into the lane ahead of Dean.

"Dude, there’s no way," Dean can be heard saying. "There’s no way that this girl is on here right now. Are you serious? No way. Only in Dade. No, literally."

The stunned witness shared the footage with Storyful and explained why he whipped out his phone to record the moment.

"This is illegal, and I thought it would be important to record in case something were to happen," he said.

According to Florida statutes, local governments decide on whether operating motorized or electric scooters on highways is illegal.

The Sunshine State is no stranger to wacky road encounters, and sometimes these stunts turn criminal. Police officers watched a flaming Corvette drive past them on a road and even chased after the vehicle. Then, there was an incident where a woman driving a stolen sweeper truck led authorities on a high-speed chase. More recently, a man was arrested for driving around in a vehicle labeled "Booty Patrol."

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.