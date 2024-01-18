Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For January 18th

Thursday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for January 18th, drawing on ideals of love, assurance, organization, and self-realization! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you can look forward to making up your mind about something today that you've been thinking about for a few months.

ARIES:

"You could be making up your mind about something you’ve been on the fence about in terms of your career or life’s direction as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces today. A transition you’ve been navigating since early December (the first time Mercury made this connection with Saturn during the pre-retrograde period) could be nearing completion."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer encourages you to solidify plans for a trip. You could also be "freeing yourself up from debt" very soon!

TAURUS:

"Plans for a trip you’ve been anticipating may firm up as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces. Conversations initiated at the beginning of December could come back around to be carried through; friends or associates might be looking for clarification and confirmation. You could also be revisiting ideas about expanding on your education or speaking with advisors. You may be thinking about spending big on someone (maybe yourself) or freeing yourself up from debt as the moon meets Jupiter in your sign."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you can expect a discussion to resurface today, but the topic to be put to rest. You could also be opening up a new chapter in your professional life.

GEMINI:

"People could look to you for professional advice or want to hear about your experiences as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces. Discussions and events that were taking place December 2 and 21 could be resurfacing and coming to completion as this marks the third contact between Mercury in Capricorn and Saturn in Pisces since the pre-retrograde period. A status might be official or you could be bidding farewell to a chapter in your professional life."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you might reach a final decision about a relationship, testing its strength.

CANCER:

"Conversations about commitment or the meaning of your relationships are resurfacing as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces for the third time since early December. Final decisions are being reached about whether a bond can go the distance."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, a job might be wrapping up for you today. You will enter into the "next stage of your goals" and possibly be invited to upgrade your career.

LEO:

"Contracts and financial arrangements could be crystallizing as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces. A gig or job you were hired for could be wrapping up, or ready to begin in an official manner, as these planets activate your chart’s place of work and contractual relationships. Confirmation about expectations, responsibilities, and compensation is arriving, inviting you to move to the next stage of your goals. The moon enters Taurus where it meets Jupiter, offering a further nod to changes or upgrades in your career or life’s direction. Perhaps you’re enjoying some new perks and freedom in your work!"

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer suggests feelings of fulfillment today, brought on by love! Give yourself some credit Virgo! You've worked hard to get where you are in life, and this is only the beginning.

VIRGO:

"A feeling of fulfillment or purpose arrives through your relationships as your planetary ruler Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces. You might resonate with the idea that, in the grand scheme of things, all that matters is love. Conversations and ideas you’ve been entertaining since early December (when Mercury and Saturn first made contact in these signs, pre-retrograde) could be attracting joy and pleasure you’ve worked hard to manifest in your life."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) should consider organizing a few aspects of their life today. You might receive some help, but pay special attention to treating yourself with care.

LIBRA:

"An effort to streamline the routines and rhythm of your household is revisited as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces. Responsibilities, commitments, and habits you’ve been working harder to maintain (since early December) start to flow with a bit more ease as you find yourself getting more organized. Perhaps you’re receiving some support or help with the heavy load you’re carrying, or maybe you’re just getting firmer about boundaries, including what’s required to fulfill your own self-care."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), expect confidence to ring true today as you put more effort towards creative endeavors.

SCORPIO:

"You could be more confident about where (or how) an interest, project, or hobby fits into your schedule as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces for the third time since December 2. Perhaps you’re realizing that a creative endeavor or something you’re dedicated to learning deserves more of your commitment. Partners or close companions are showing support and interest in what’s on your mind as the moon enters Taurus and mingles with your ruling planet, Mars, in Capricorn."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! You might feel more connected to your values today, discovering a new appreciation for family members and their traditions.

SAGITTARIUS:

"You’re feeling more connected to, and aware of, your values and where they come from as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces for the third time since December 2. You might be experiencing a new appreciation for your family or the traditions and wisdom they’ve passed down to you. There’s a greater sense of purpose behind your priorities and the responsibilities you’re committing to; your material goals can feel clearer now."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer suggests that you might feel more secure in the "way you carry yourself" today. A more orderly schedule might be needed to keep track of your expanding social life.

CAPRICORN:

"You’re feeling more sure of the way you carry yourself through the world as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces for the third time since December 2 (before Mercury’s retrograde). The way you communicate and express yourself has undergone a transformation, and you could find more pleasure in the processes of writing, teaching, and learning. You might also be outlining a more orderly schedule to accommodate your social life and creative endeavors that bring more peace to your life."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you can expect today to feature some (much-welcomed) solitude. Peace and stability are coming your way, Aquarius!

AQUARIUS:

"An opportunity to soak in some quietude or rest that you’ve been longing for could arrive as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces for the third time since early December (before Mercury’s retrograde). A great deal of information has come to you through the retrograde period, and you could feel like you’re finally more in touch with what you want and need in order to live a life of peace and stability. Connection with your intuition is feeling stronger and you’re manifesting the support you want at the foundation of your life."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) can expect to back your own judgement today and feel extra pleased with the direction your life is going at the moment.

PISCES:

"The counsel of your allies, friends, or associates aids you in feeling securely connected with your sense of judgment as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in your sign for the third time since December 2. You’re feeling more sure of your direction in life and ability to connect with your own wisdom, and still you’re building on what you already know. A feeling of being surrounded by a community you can grow with is stronger than ever."

