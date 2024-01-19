5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Reported

By Jason Hall

January 19, 2024

Photo: USGS

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Colombia on Friday (January 19), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in Cartago and centered at a depth of 60.7 kilometers (about 37.7 miles). The USGS said it received 88 reports of citizens claiming to have felt the earthquake at the time of its initial report Friday morning.

There were no initial reports of damage or casualties caused by the earthquake in Cartago, though minor damage is possible in areas located near its epicenter as it may take several hours for authorities to make assessments, specifically in remote locations, according to Crisis24.

Earlier this month, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake was also reported in Wisconsin, according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was located in Mole Lake and centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles) on January 7.

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck California on January 5, according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was located in Lytle Creek, which is located about 12 miles from Rancho Cucamonga and centered at a depth of 8.8 kilometers (about 5.5 miles).

A 2.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in Maryland on January 2, according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was located in Rockville and centered at a depth of 15.3 kilometers (9.5 miles).

