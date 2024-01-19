5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Reported

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Colombia on Friday (January 19), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in Cartago and centered at a depth of 60.7 kilometers (about 37.7 miles). The USGS said it received 88 reports of citizens claiming to have felt the earthquake at the time of its initial report Friday morning.

There were no initial reports of damage or casualties caused by the earthquake in Cartago, though minor damage is possible in areas located near its epicenter as it may take several hours for authorities to make assessments, specifically in remote locations, according to Crisis24.