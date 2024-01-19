AJ Mitchell Feels 'Foolish' On Personal New Song

Mitchell opened up about the meaning behind the song in a press release explaining, “I wrote ‘Foolish’ in the midst of being in a relationship that I knew wasn’t good for me. It’s a conversation with myself- I was aware of the fact that the relationship would do me more harm than good, but the feelings were overpowering." He continued, "'Foolish’ is about giving in to things that feel good even if you know they’re ultimately going to end in heartbreak. It’s human."

"Foolish" played a huge part in inspiring his newly announced sophomore album As Far As The Eye Can See. After knowingly dating someone that wasn’t good for him, Mitchell said he felt compelled to, “Go ‘as far as the eye can see,’ where there’s nothing blocking my vision, where I’m free to create."

As Far As The Eye Can See drops on May 3rd!