AJ Mitchell Feels 'Foolish' On Personal New Song

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 19, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

AJ Mitchell has released his first song of 2024 and it's all about coming to terms with a hard truth. "Foolish" sees the 22-year-old singer continuing the story he started with his 2023 track "Passion," about the intense passion he had for a new romance.

But like most romances, Mitchell's feelings about it have changed since then. "Am I foolish for thinking that/ I could run right through the fire and not get burned?" he asks on the new song. "I don't ever learn/ If I'm stupid for thinking that/ I could live right in your arms and not get hurt/ I don't ever learn."

Mitchell opened up about the meaning behind the song in a press release explaining, “I wrote ‘Foolish’ in the midst of being in a relationship that I knew wasn’t good for me. It’s a conversation with myself- I was aware of the fact that the relationship would do me more harm than good, but the feelings were overpowering." He continued, "'Foolish’ is about giving in to things that feel good even if you know they’re ultimately going to end in heartbreak. It’s human."

"Foolish" played a huge part in inspiring his newly announced sophomore album As Far As The Eye Can See. After knowingly dating someone that wasn’t good for him, Mitchell said he felt compelled to, “Go ‘as far as the eye can see,’ where there’s nothing blocking my vision, where I’m free to create."

As Far As The Eye Can See drops on May 3rd!

