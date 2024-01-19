Alec Baldwin Indicted In 'Rust' Shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin has been indicted in relation to the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film 'Rust,' NBC News reports.

Baldwin, 65, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and could face up to 18 months in prison. The indictment was announced after a New Mexico grand jury heard evidence presented by special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis.

"We look forward to our day In court," said attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel, who represent Baldwin, via NBC News.

Baldwin was previously charged with involuntary manslaughter, which was later dropped by special prosecutors who cited information that the firearm might have been modified prior to the shooting and malfunctioned. The actor was also among several people sued by Hutchins' family in relation to her death.

Hutchins, 42, was struck by a bullet from a .45 Colt revolver being held by Baldwin, who has stated that the firearm unexpectedly discharged a live bullet when he released the hammer during filming.

In January 2022, Baldwin turned his phone over to police in connection to an ongoing investigation into the accidental shooting. A spokesperson for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CNN that Baldwin gave his phone to law enforcement officials in Suffolk County, New York -- where he resides -- who have assisted New Mexico -- where the shooting took place -- in locating the device.

In a post shared on his verified Instagram account on January 9, 2022, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cell phone in relation to the investigation.