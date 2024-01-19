Chrissy Teigen Says Son Miles Has Never Had A Vegetable

Teigen went on to reveal that her son Miles, 5, is the picky eater of the family. “Miles has still not had a vegetable,” she shared. “He is six, almost. He accidentally ate a broccoli floret in a fried rice and was so upset about it.” She went on to share that she's "gone on a Zoom call with the school where they talk about picky eaters and they say that it's the only thing they really have control over at that age."

In addition to Miles and Luna, Chrissy and John also share infants Esti Maxine and Wren Alexander. In October 2023, Legend opened up about how they were doing with their newest additions to the family. "They bring a lot of joy to the house and a lot of positive energy," Legend said at the time. "They don't cry a lot, so we feel really blessed and excited to have them as part of our home and part of our family now."