Chrissy Teigen Says Son Miles Has Never Had A Vegetable
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 19, 2024
Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her children's varying eating habits. During a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host asked Teigen if her kids are "good eaters."
“Well, my daughter and John are here, they’re in the first row,” she said, pointing out her husband John Legend, and their daughter Luna, 7, in the audience. “I always say, she goes to The Voice all the time and she sees daddy work but she’s never really come to see me so we snatched her up from school and she came to see this. But Luna is the best eater. Luna is amazing, she eats salads, vegetables.”
Teigen went on to reveal that her son Miles, 5, is the picky eater of the family. “Miles has still not had a vegetable,” she shared. “He is six, almost. He accidentally ate a broccoli floret in a fried rice and was so upset about it.” She went on to share that she's "gone on a Zoom call with the school where they talk about picky eaters and they say that it's the only thing they really have control over at that age."
In addition to Miles and Luna, Chrissy and John also share infants Esti Maxine and Wren Alexander. In October 2023, Legend opened up about how they were doing with their newest additions to the family. "They bring a lot of joy to the house and a lot of positive energy," Legend said at the time. "They don't cry a lot, so we feel really blessed and excited to have them as part of our home and part of our family now."