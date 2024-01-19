Meat Recall Across Illinois Spurs Hospitalizations, Severe Illnesses

By Logan DeLoye

January 19, 2024

Senior woman wearing face mask lying on hospital bed
Photo: Moment RF

A salmonella outbreak linked to charcuterie meats sold at Sams Club and Costco was recently reported across Illinois.

According to the United States Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, a food safety alert for Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler and Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta was issued on Thursday, January 18 due to a confirmed salmonella contamination. 47 illnesses and 10 hospitalizations directly linked to the contaminated products mentioned above have been reported as a growing number of individuals express severe symptoms.

Any and all lot codes of the two products were included in the recall. Officials are currently investigating other products within each brand to make sure the list of infected products is not longer than previously indicated. If you have recently purchased either the Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler or the Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta do not eat it and dispose of it immediately.

Officials recommend that those experiencing symptoms of a salmonella infection (including vomiting, diarrhea, fever, dry mouth, and dizziness) contact their health care providers as soon as possible to receive treatment. Businesses are encouraged to stop the sale of these items to slow the spread of the outbreak.

Additional information (including a map that shows which states have reported the most illnesses) regarding the recall can be found on cdc.gov.

