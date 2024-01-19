Newborn Baby Found In Shopping Bag On Street Amid Freezing Temperatures

Authorities in London are looking for the mother of a newborn baby found abandoned on a London street. Chief Superintendent Simon Crick said that a dog walker heard a baby crying and found the newborn wrapped in a towel in a shopping bag on the side of the road.

The temperature outside at the time was around 26 degrees.

The woman called emergency services and wrapped the baby, who was just an hour old, in blankets to keep her warm. Paramedics arrived and rushed the newborn to the hospital.

Officials said the baby, whom they have named Elsa, is doing fine after getting checked out by doctors.

Crick asked the mother of the child to contact the police.

"We are extremely concerned for her welfare as she would have been through a traumatic ordeal and will be in need of immediate medical attention following the birth. Trained medics and specialist officers are ready to support her and we urge her to get in touch by phone or walk into the nearest hospital or police station. If you are the baby's mother, please know that your daughter is well. No matter what your circumstances please do seek help," Crick said.