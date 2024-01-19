Peregrine Moon Lander Burns Up In Earth's Atmosphere After Failed Mission

Astrobotic Technology announced that its Peregrine moon lander burned up in the Earth's atmosphere after its failed mission to reach the moon.

The Peregrine lander was successfully launched into orbit on a Vulcan Centaur rocket on January 8. However, just a few hours after the lander separated from the rocket, Astrobotic reported that the spacecraft was leaking fuel.

The company believes the fuel leak was caused by a stuck valve and a ruptured oxidizer tank. Despite the leak, the spacecraft was still functioning and was able to power up all of its payloads, which included NASA instruments to study the environment on the moon.

While all of the other systems worked as intended, Astrobotic knew the lander could not reach the moon while leaking fuel and decided to crash it into the Earth's atmosphere after ten days in orbit.

If the spacecraft had successfully landed on the moon, it would have been the first U.S. craft to do so since 1972, and the first time a private sector craft managed to make it to the moon.