'Radical' Temperatures Headed For Michigan In Coming Days

After multiple days of bitter winter cold, Michigan is gearing up for a radical weather shift set to impact the region on Wednesday (January 24). According to MLive, the "big warm-up" will start in the middle of next week, and last through the beginning of February. Residents living in the lower portion of the state can expect temperatures to be 10 to 20 degrees warmer than typical high temperatures this time of year.

Michiganders are used to bundling up in heavy winter gear through much of January, but this year temperatures are expected to reach into the middle 40's amid the third week of the month.

MLive mentioned that this is not our typical "one-day warm-up" as temperatures are expected to hang on until the end of the month, and the possibility of another "Arctic deep freeze" is not expected.

"The longer the cold spell waits to happen, the less severe the cold spell."