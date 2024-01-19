Recalled Meats Sold In Wisconsin Linked To Salmonella Outbreak

Multiple meat products often used in charcuterie boards have been recalled from stores across the country, including in Wisconsin, after it was determined they were linked to a salmonella outbreak.

According to a food safety alert issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two brands of charcuterie meat samplers, with any lot code, have been recalled: the Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler, sold in a twin-pack (2 x 9 oz) at Sam's Club and containing prosciutto, sweet soppressata and dry coppa; and the Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta, sold in a twin-pack (2 x 12 oz) at Costco and containing black pepper-coated dry salami, Italian dry salami, dry coppa and prosciutto. Investigators are also working to determine if any other products may have been contaminated.

The CDC states that since the initial recall on January 5, there have been 47 reported illness across 22 states with at least 10 hospitalizations as of Thursday (January 18). There have been at least two cases reported in Wisconsin. No deaths have been reported at this time.

If you purchased either of the recalled products, you should not consume them and throw them out immediately. Additionally, you should wash surfaces and containers using a dishwasher or with hot soapy water if they may have come into contact with the products.

Most people infected with salmonella may experience symptoms such as diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, but others, such as children, the elderly or people with weakened immune systems, may experience more severe illnesses. Anyone with severe symptoms — such as diarrhea, high fever, vomiting and dehydration — should immediately contact a healthcare provider.

For more information about the recall or to see which states have seen the most impact, visit cdc.gov.