Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Charcuterie Meats Sold In Florida, CDC Warns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expanding their warning against two brands of charcuterie meats sold in Florida and linked to a national salmonella outbreak.

Health officials said 47 people have fallen ill across 22 states after consuming or coming into contact with the contaminated products, according to a Thursday (January 18) food safety alert. Ten people have been hospitalized in connection to the outbreak, and no deaths were reported.

The affected goods are the Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler sold at Sam's Club and the Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta sold at Costco. The Busseto sampler comes in a twin pack, each one being nine ounces, and contains prosciutto, sweet soppressata, and dry coppa. The Fratelli Beretta product is also sold as a twin pack, each one 12 ounces, and has black pepper-coated dry salami, Italian dry salami, dry coppa, and prosciutto.

The CDC is encouraging people who purchased these products to throw them away, They also urge consumers to clean any surfaces or containers that touched the meats with hot, soapy dishwater.

There's an active recall on these charcuterie meats, and it applies to all lot codes.

Officials urge people to contact their health care providers if they're suffering symptoms of salmonella, which include diarrhea, high fever, dehydration, vomiting, dizziness standing up, dry mouth and throat, and infrequent urination.

The outbreak has been under investigation since January 5. Investigators are also working to see if any more products have been contaminated.